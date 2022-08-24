Hassane Kamara: Udinese sign Ivory Coast defender from Watford but will remain on loan

The 28-year-old was named player of the season in 2021-22 but the Hornets suffered relegation from the Premier League

Watford have confirmed an agreement for defender Hassane Kamara to sign for Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal.

However, the 28-year-old, who has left the Hornets for undisclosed fee, will remain on loan at Vicarage Road for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

"Udinese have signed Watford’s Hassane Kamara for a significant undisclosed fee, although the defender will remain on loan at Vicarage Road for the remainder of the season," Watford confirmed on their official website.

"Last year’s ‘Player of the Season’, Kamara has made 22 appearances for the Golden Boys – four of which at the start of the current campaign."

Watford chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury explained the decision by stating: “This further protects the club at a time when balancing financial wellbeing and retaining a squad to compete at the top end of the Championship are our top priorities.

“Taking Rob’s guidance, we’ll review our options at the end of this season once divisional status is confirmed.”

Udinese have confirmed the acquisition of Kamara whom they said will add quality and experience to the team in the future.

"Udinese is pleased to announce the definitive purchase from Watford of defender Hassane Kamara," the club statement said, adding: "The footballer has signed a contract with our club until June 30, 2026 with an option for another season.

"Kamara will remain on loan at Watford until June 30, 2023."

He moved to Watford from Ligue 1 outfit Nice on August 23, 2021 but could not help the team as they were relegated from the Premier League to the EFL Championship.

Kamara, who is of Malian, Gambian and Ivorian descent, rejected a call-up to the Gambia national team in March 2017.

He went on to debut for the Elephants in a 2-1 friendly win against Burkina Faso on June 5, 2021.