Harry Redknapp OPEN to shock Tottenham return with Antonio Conte set to be sacked

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has thrown his hat in the ring for the potentially vacant Spurs role, with Antonio Conte's departure imminent.

Conte future in doubt after Southampton comments

Redknapp open to role

Would help Ryan Mason on interim basis

WHAT HAPPENED? Aged 76 years old and having not held a managerial position since his five-month stint in charge of Birmingham City back in 2017, Redknapp has openly declared his interest in help manage Spurs in some capacity after Conte's position at the helm looks increasingly doubtful.

The Italian savaged multiple aspects of his players and the club in general after a dismal 3-3 draw with bottom side Southampton having been 3-1 up with less than 15 minutes to go. Many saw it as a sign of Conte wanting out of the north London club, and Redknapp has admitted he wouldn't mind a return to the place he called home between 2008 and 2012.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If someone asks you, I think it would be hard to say no, I’ll be truthful,” the veteran manager told talkSPORT Breakfast on Tuesday morning. “When you love it, you do find it hard to say no, as Roy [Hodgson] and Neil [Warnock] would agree.”

When asked if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has called him yet, Redknapp replied: “No definitely not, that has not happened. But you look at what you’re doing now, sitting around, having a game of golf, and it’s not the money, it’s the challenge, you love it, the buzz of it, winning a game is a fantastic feeling. It’s hard to say no.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While an announcement on Conte's departure is imminent, it is expected that 31-year-old Ryan Mason would take temporary charge of Spurs, as he did for seven games following Jose Mourinho's sacking. Asked if he’d consider a call to aid Mason in that eventuality, Redknapp said: “Yeah of course, I would love that.

“With a young manager I often think that they don’t use older figures, but I think there is room for older people to go in with them and work with a young manager, even if it was only for a couple of days a week just to be around. They can bounce ideas off you – I think that’s important. It’s a difficult job and when you’re young it’s important to have someone experienced there with you. It’s a lonely job and you need all the help you can get.”

WHAT NEXT? While Spurs' hunt for a new manager continues, a return to the fray for Redknapp would reflect the latest trend of turning to experience in times of crisis. Most recently were Crystal Palace who, sitting just three points off the drop, parted ways with relative newcomer Patrick Viera after a winless start to 2023, electing to bring back the veteran Roy Hodgson from retirement until the end of the season.