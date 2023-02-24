Harry Maguire says that coach Erik ten Hag has brought a new philosophy to Manchester United this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate to secure a place in the last-16 of the Europa League this week and are currently third in the Premier League, representing a huge turnaround from their first few weeks under the Dutch coach. England centre-back Maguire, who has made just 10 league appearances this term, has revealed what the 53-year-old has changed at Old Trafford to being about this turnaround.

WHAT THEY SAID: “His ideas are different to a lot of what we’ve been used to, I must say. He was a defender as well," he told talkSPORT. “This season, he has proven that it works and it has worked in the past as well. He has brought a philosophy and ideas on how he wants us to play.

“He’ll probably tell you that there is still a lot of improvement that we need to do. “He’s so demanding in everything that he does and everything that he says. Whether it’s on the training pitch or whether you’re having a passing drill at the start and you miss a pass – he’s on you straight away and that’s the demands he sets. He wants high standards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in a comfortable position in the English top-flight as they sit just three points behind Manchester City and five behind Arsenal, who are top of the table. Ten Hag's men also have a Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis to look forward to, as well as a Carabao Cup final meeting with Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's team can secure some silverware this weekend when they meet the Magpies at Wembley on Sunday.