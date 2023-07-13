'That's not nice, that's disgusting' - Harry Kane struggles to eat spicy wings as he discusses favourite goal, Tottenham career and more in Hot Ones appearance

Tottenham striker Harry Kane struggled his way through an appearance on the YouTube show Hot Wings, amid rumours over his future.

Kane appeared on Hot Ones

Ate various spicy sauces with chicken

Coughed and spluttered numerous times

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane made a surprising appearance on Sean Evans' show, where he challenges A-list celebrities to conduct interviews while eating spicy chicken wings. One was smothered in the famed 'Da Bomb' sauce, and the England captain found it incredibly difficult. He coughed numerous times as he spoke about his time at Spurs, his favourite goal - his debut strike for England - and his future ambition to be an NFL kicker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is continually being linked with a potential move away from Spurs and this summer is no different, with reported interest from both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Tottenham remain hopeful of convincing him to sign a new contract worth £400,000-per-week ($525,000).

WHAT NEXT? We've got to expect Kane to avoid spicy wings for the foreseeable future!