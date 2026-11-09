Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Inter Miami CF v Charlotte FCGetty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

No room for Kane! Messi back in FIFPRO XI as Yamal breaks teenage record

Follow GOAL on Google

The 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 has been officially announced, featuring a mix of legendary veterans and record-breaking youngsters. However, the selection has sparked debate following the high-profile exclusion of Harry Kane, despite the England striker holding the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Advertisement

Messi returns as Yamal makes history

Lionel Messi has secured his place in the FIFPRO Men's World 11 once again, marking a triumphant return to the elite lineup for the first time since 2023. His comeback follows a stellar international campaign where he scored eight goals to lead Argentina to the World Cup final, which they narrowly lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Joining him in the history books is Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who continues to shatter expectations. The Spanish international has become the first player ever to be selected for the World 11 twice before reaching the age of 20. He is one of four Spanish players included in this season's lineup, alongside David Raya, Pau Cubarsi, and Rodri Hernandez.

Shock omission for Harry Kane

The biggest talking point of the announcement is undoubtedly the absence of Kane. Despite the England captain being the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, he failed to garner enough votes from his fellow professionals to make the final cut.

Kane's exclusion highlights the intense competition for attacking spots, with voters clearly favouring a standout frontline. Erling Haaland secured his place after finishing as the Premier League top scorer last season with 27 goals, while also scoring seven times to lead Norway to their first-ever World Cup quarter-final. Alongside him, Kylian Mbappe earned his spot after bagging 10 goals to finish as the World Cup top scorer, officially becoming the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ligue 1 and PSG dominance

Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a strong showing in the final XI, with the French champions boasting three representatives in the squad following their back-to-back Champions League titles. The defensive unit features Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi and Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, alongside midfielder Vitinha, all rewarded for their pivotal roles in the club's European success.

The lineup was selected following a vote by 19,806 professional footballers across 73 countries. Eligible players were evaluated on their performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, provided they featured in at least 30 official matches during that period.

The complete 2026 FIFPro World 11

The complete 2026 FIFPro World 11 lineup features Raya in goal, behind a backline of Hakimi, Cubarsi, and Mendes. The midfield trio consists of Rodri, Vitinha, and Jude Bellingham, while Messi, Yamal, Mbappe, and Haaland form a formidable frontline.

Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

View Author Profile