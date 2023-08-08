Harry Kane expecting to remain at Tottenham after Bayern Munich's third failed transfer bid - having been 'impressed' by Ange Postecoglou's philosophy

Harry Kane is reportedly leaning towards staying at Tottenham after Bayern Munich's third bid for the striker was rejected.

Tottenham reject latest Bayern bid for Kane

Striker may stay at Spurs this season

England skipper out of contract in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham reportedly knocked back bids of £70 million ($90.2m) and £80m ($103.3m) from Bayern for the England captain, who is out of contract in 2024, before the Bundesliga team's latest offer of £86m ($110m) was also rejected on Monday. Now, the Evening Standard claims that the 30-year-old is preparing to stay at Spurs for the upcoming season as he has been impressed by new head coach Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy and has enjoyed training under the Australian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are reportedly considering whether to make an improved offer for Kane, but their most recent proposal was understood to still be some way short of the north London club's valuation for their record goalscorer. Kane has made it clear he wants his future resolved by the start of the season, which begins this weekend, and if no developments are made, he is likely to start against Brentford on Sunday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Kane will sign a new contract after reportedly rejecting extension proposals from Tottenham earlier this summer.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS: .

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kane is not part of the Spurs squad travelling to Spain for a friendly against Barcelona tonight (Tuesday, August 8) as they round off their pre-season campaign.