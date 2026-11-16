'We were dominant!' – Harry Kane reveals the secret behind England's historic Madrid masterclass

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England captain Harry Kane has praised his side's remarkable intensity after defeating world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid. Kane reflected on a dominant 60-minute masterclass that ended Spain's incredible 43-game unbeaten run and secured top spot in their Nations League group.

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Historic statement in Madrid

England’s stunning 3-2 victory over world champions Spain in Madrid was more than just a group-deciding win—it was a definitive statement of intent. Thomas Tuchel’s side ended Spain’s remarkable 43-game unbeaten run to claim top spot in Group A1 and secure a seeded spot for the March quarter-finals.

Speaking after the thrilling encounter, captain Harry Kane reflected on the immense magnitude of the achievement. He emphasised the profound pride of delivering such a complete performance on foreign soil against the reigning global superpower.

Dominant display against world's best

For the first hour at the Bernabeu, England played with breathtaking authority, racing into a 3-0 lead through Kane, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White. The Three Lions completely neutralised the world champions with relentless pressing, tactical discipline, and fearless attacking movement.

Speaking to UEFA after the match, Kane highlighted the extraordinary standards his side reached during that defining period. "Today we showed a real high level, for 60 minutes of that performance we were just dominant and showed the level that we knew we could reach," Kane said. "Up until the red card we were clinical, we were dominant."

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Fuelled by past mistakes

England's successful march to top the group required an unforgiving mindset following earlier slip-ups in the campaign. Kane revealed that the squad used past errors as vital fuel heading into the decisive return fixture in Spain.

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"We had a good game against them at home, we felt like we made a few too many mistakes that punished us," Kane explained. "We went into the rest of the campaign knowing, let's win every game and come back here and have it all to play for. And that's exactly what happened."

Eyes on March quarter-finals

Although a late red card to Elliot Anderson and goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams forced England into a nervy defensive siege, Thomas Tuchel’s side held firm. Goalkeeper James Trafford's stunning stoppage-time double save ultimately preserved the historic result under intense pressure.

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Having conquered the world champions away from home, Kane believes this statement victory sets a powerful new benchmark. The squad now looks ahead to the March quarter-finals with growing belief that they can compete against anyone on the international stage.