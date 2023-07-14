Harry Kane included in Tottenham's pre-season tour squad amid Bayern interest but Hugo Lloris left out to 'explore transfer opportunities'

Harry Kane has joined Tottenham's pre-season tour while Hugo Lloris is left out to seek transfer opportunities.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top goalscorer, Kane, has been included in the club's pre-season tour squad despite ongoing interest from Bayern Munich. However, goalkeeper and club captain, Lloris, has been left out of the squad, with Spurs confirming the stopper has been "granted permission not to travel in order to explore prospective transfer opportunities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old striker has been subject to interest from Bayern Munich as the Bavarian giants seek an elite striker option. The Bundesliga winners have had an official bid for the Englishman rejected by Spurs who aren't keen on selling their talisman. Kane's future remains uncertain, but Lloris looks certain to exit after previously admitting he wants to move on.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The north London club will begin their pre-season fixtures with a game against Conference League winners, West Ham United, on 18th July.