Rubbing salt in Tottenham's wounds! Harry Kane has opportunity to win first-ever piece of silverware on Bayern Munich debut in DFL-Supercup clash with RB Leipzig on SAME DAY as £100m move from Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane signed for Bayern after lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, and the English striker could win the first piece of silverware of his career on the same day, with Bayern facing RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup curtain raiser.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane never won a single piece of silverware during his 14-year career at Tottenham, and there would be a certain irony to the 30-year-old winning a trophy in his first 24 hours as a Bayern player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane will be in the squad to face Leipzig, just hours after completing his medical and signing documents.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane will likely feature - either from the start or off the bench - against Leipzig in the Supercup.