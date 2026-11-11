'Definitely up there with the biggest!' – Harry Kane reacts to historic England appearance record and Ballon d'Or glory

England captain Harry Kane is set to make his historic 126th appearance for his country against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. The record-breaking milestone will be marked by a special pre-match presentation alongside goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton, celebrating consistency at the highest level.
Kane set to break England men's appearance record at Wembley
England captain Harry Kane is poised to make history on Thursday evening as he runs out for his 126th appearance for the Three Lions in their UEFA Nations League fixture against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. The milestone will see him surpass Peter Shilton, who has held the men's national team record since 1989 with 125 caps across a remarkable 20-year career.
To honour the historic achievement, a special pre-match presentation is planned at Wembley, with Shilton himself leading the tribute to formally hand over the baton.
Adding to the momentous occasion, Kane's recent triumph in winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or will also be officially recognised in front of the home supporters.
Kane reflects on consistency and career-defining milestone
Reflecting on his journey to becoming England's most capped men's player, Kane emphasised that the record stands as the ultimate testament to his dedication, hard work behind the scenes, and year-on-year consistency at the elite level.
"Definitely up there with the biggest [achievements of his career], I think it showcases consistency at the highest level and I think any great player wants to be able to perform year on year," Kane stated.
"To reach the number of caps I have is a testament to the things I spoke about in my [Ballon d'Or] speech, all the stuff behind the scenes, the dedication and for sure it is one of the biggest milestones of my career."
Bringing the Ballon d'Or home and praising squad culture
While the physical Ballon d'Or trophy remains safely in Munich, Kane admitted he is hoping to have it present at Wembley to share the momentous individual honour with his international team-mates and fans who supported his journey.
"It's still in Munich but hoping it will be there tomorrow. I think everyone is extremely proud that I won it," Kane said. "For me personally, it's great to see the boys and people that helped me win it. It's been amazing for Bayern Munich, England, for English fans. It's been incredible, just grateful for all of the support."
Meanwhile, England manager Thomas Tuchel praised the selfless culture fostered by senior leaders like Kane, noting how veteran players effortlessly welcome and mentor younger call-ups into the group.
Looking ahead to future milestones and more history
Despite reaching the pinnacle of international football in terms of appearances and individual accolades, Kane insists he is not planning to put any ceiling on his career aspirations. With his physical condition feeling exceptional, the talismanic striker has already set his sights on further targets, including the century mark for England goals.
"I don't like to put limits on anything. We spoke in the last camp about the 100 goals for England, I think that's another incredible milestone to try and reach as soon as possible," Kane explained.
"Regarding caps, I just like to take these things as they come. We've done extremely well in tournaments, reaching the latter stages so caps are there to be had. Right now, I'm feeling really, really good so hopefully many more years to see what else I can achieve."
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.