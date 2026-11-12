History maker! Harry Kane breaks Peter Shilton's all-time England appearance record with 126th Three Lions cap

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Harry Kane has officially etched his name into the history books as England's most-capped player of all time. By leading the line against Croatia at Wembley, the Three Lions captain has reached a milestone that many thought might never be surpassed.

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A legendary milestone at Wembley

The 33-year-old striker is set to make his 126th senior appearance for his country after being named in the starting XI for Thursday's Nations League encounter.

In doing so, Kane eclipses the long-standing record of 125 caps set by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton between 1970 and 1990. Shilton, who maintained his position at the summit for over three decades after retiring, is in attendance at Wembley to witness his tally being overtaken and will make a special presentation to the England skipper on the pitch ahead of kick-off.

The record-breaking moment follows Kane's clinical performance in early October against the Czech Republic. On that occasion, he netted twice in a 3-0 victory to draw level with Shilton's 125 games.

Unprecedented individual success

This historic evening at Wembley arrives during a period of incredible personal accolades for the Bayern Munich star. Less than three weeks ago, Kane was officially recognised as the best player in the world, becoming the first English footballer in 25 years to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy. The striker described the honour as being 'beyond his wildest dreams'.

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Furthermore, Kane expressed his immense pride in helping to put the English national team 'back on the map' through his individual success on the global stage. Having already established himself as England's greatest-ever goalscorer with 91 strikes to his name, adding the appearance record further cements his legacy. He now holds the top spot for both goals and games played for the men's senior side.

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Statistical dominance in later years

Data analysis of Kane's international career suggests that the veteran forward is actually improving as he gets older.

According to Sky Sports, Kane registered 23 goals from 43 shots on target in the 25 matches leading up to this record-breaking cap against Croatia. These clinical figures represent his highest-ever shooting accuracy at 55.8 per cent, alongside an impressive conversion rate of 29.9 per cent.

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Red-hot Kane aiming to fire England into quarter-finals

England currently sit second in Nations League Group A3 with nine points, trailing leaders Spain who boast a maximum 12-point haul. Avoiding defeat tonight will be enough for the Three Lions to officially book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Kane has been in scintillating form throughout this Nations League campaign, finding the net in all four of his appearances to tally six goals. The skipper opened his account in a 3-2 defeat to Spain before netting once in a 2-0 away triumph over the Czech Republic, and followed that up with back-to-back braces in a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia and a 3-0 home win against the Czechs.