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Harry Kane is a free-scoring Ballon d’Or winner at Bayern Munich, but Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL what the record-shattering England international needs to achieve in order to become a “legend” at the Allianz Arena. Said standing could still be taken up, with the prolific striker having committed to a contract extension through to the summer of 2029.

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Trophy curse lifted with Bayern

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, leading to questions being asked of whether a new challenge could be taken on after four years in Germany. A much-publicised trophy curse has already been lifted in Bavaria.

Having found tangible success impossible to come by at Tottenham, Kane moved to Munich in a bid to land major silverware. He has become a two-time Bundesliga title winner, while also savouring domestic cup success.

His remarkable haul of 73 goals for club and country across the 2025-26 campaign allowed him to be named ‘best player on the planet’, with the most prestigious of Golden Balls being passed in his direction.

New contract signed in Bavaria

Rather than go chasing a different dream, amid talk of a Premier League return or a move to MLS ahead of potential footballing code switch into the NFL, Kane has penned fresh terms with Bayern.

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His record for them stands at 156 goals through 162 appearances, with Golden Boots being picked up at the end of all three of his campaigns in the German top-flight - while also landing a couple of European Golden Shoes.

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Kane has become a fan favourite, with his exploits and contribution to the collective cause impossible to ignore, but can he be considered a club icon? The likes of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthaus, Franz Beckenbauer and Oliver Kahn enjoy that status at present.

How Kane becomes a Bayern legend

Quizzed on how Kane can add his name to that illustrious list, and if European success will be required at some point, former Bayern midfielder Hamann - who was speaking in association with Lottoland Live Casino - told GOAL: “I think he has to win the Champions League.

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“Obviously, he will go down as the third player at Bayern Munich because Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won it [the Ballon d’Or] years ago. People will always remember him because I don't think it happened for 30 or 40 years that a Bayern Munich player won the Ballon d'Or when he was at the club.

“There's a good chance it won't happen for the next one or two decades that a Ballon d'Or winner plays for Bayern Munich. People will remember him for that.

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“But if you want to go down in the history of Bayern Munich as a club legend, I think you have to win the Champions League. Obviously, there have been two decent chances in the last two years. He's not getting any younger. He's probably got one or two more shots at it and hopefully can do it.”

No club goals since Golden Ball win

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony took place in London on October 26. Kane walked away with the top prize that night and was among the goals again for England during the latest round of UEFA Nations League action - with penalties being converted against Croatia and Spain as he took his historic haul of efforts for the Three Lions to 93 while also becoming their all-time leading appearance maker.

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He has not, however, netted for Bayern since becoming a Golden Ball winner - with a rare run of four goalless outings being taken in at club level. Jokingly asked if the 33-year-old has become cursed, Hamann said: “I'm not sure whether that's happened before to other players who got cursed by it!

“I think winning the Ballon d'Or and not scoring the next four games, he would have taken over not winning the Ballon d'Or and scored four hat-tricks for the next four games. I wouldn't call it a blip. He's had his chances. I think he hit the woodwork a few times. He'll score again. I don't think the Ballon d'Or had such a big impact on him.”

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Bayern fixtures: Domestic & European action

Bayern, who have gone unbeaten through nine Bundesliga fixtures this season to sit joint-top of the table alongside Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund, will be back in action on Friday when playing host to Koln.

Kane will be eager to find the target in that contest, having netted four times in the German top-flight this term, while also readying himself for a return to Champions League competition against Ligue 1 outfit Lille on November 25.