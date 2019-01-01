Harambee Stars omission does not worry me – Kahata

The midfielder has been sidelined by Francis Kimanzi despite enjoying a regular call up by the former coach Sebastien Migne

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata states he is not troubled by his omission from the national team Harambee Stars squad for Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The midfielder has been overlooked by the technical bench led by coach Francis Kimanzi, with Kenneth Muguna taking the creative role. Last call up for the former Gor Mahia player came in a friendly match three months ago against Uganda Cranes.

In that match - which ended 1-1, Kahata was not used; the experienced midfielder was overlooked in a friendly match against Mozambique and later on failed to make to the team in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers against Egypt and Togo respectively.

Many people expected the player to be included in the Cecafa competition but it has not happened. However, that does not worry Kahata who is currently in Tanzania with Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"I do not want to interfere with the coach's job, it is up to him to select players who suit his style of play," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"My job as a player is to work hard and ensure I deliver wherever I am called upon. I am available for the team and ready to play for the national team but it depends on what the coach wants."

The midfielder has also expressed his opinion regarding the annual competition which will be played in Uganda.

"Kenya have good players who are talented and equal to the task. However, they will get stiff competition from Uganda, and Tanzania; for Harambee Stars to win, they will have to up their game on the pitch.

"Coming as a defending champion is a privilege and the team has to fight to keep the title. I am confident Kenya will retain the trophy."

Kenya are expected to leave for Uganda on Friday.