‘I don’t go for big names’ - Firat on Oduor and missing foreign-based players in Harambee Stars squad

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has warned foreign-based players not to expect a straight call-up to the national team.

The Turkish tactician has, instead, called on Kenyan players based in Europe to show that they deserve to play for the national team and further said he does not go for big names when naming his squad for assignments.

Reacting to a question on why he had not considered defender Clarke Oduor, who turns out for EFL Championship side Barnsley, for the remaining 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda and Rwanda, Firat said:

“Everybody has to show himself, there are a lot of players [across Europe] everybody is telling me to consider but the boys have to show they deserve to be included in the squad, it is not so simple,” Firat told Goal on Tuesday.

“I have been told about our boys playing in the MLS, we have a boy who is playing in Ireland and so on, I follow all of them but my job is to be fair to everybody, this means you have to impress, I am not responsible for it, and if you show that you are better than these players [already in camp], then your place will be ready.

“Therefore, I don’t go for big names, I don’t care this name or that name, it is or about the boys, if they show me the performance which I say, yes they deserve, of course, they will automatically be here.”

Oduor, who has won one cap for Kenya, during the 2-1 friendly win against Zambia on October 9, 2020, has so far managed 11 appearances for Barnsley in this campaign.

Asked if he had reached out to midfielder Tyler Onyango, who turns out for Everton in the Premier League, Firat said: “No we couldn’t [reach out to him] because you know I didn’t have the time, because for me it is a very short time and people have to understand.

“First I have to sort out players from the local league then I have to think about where around the world we have these boys from Kenya and this is not easy, in the first camp, for example, we had Philip [Mayaka], and so on.

“We have so many boys outside there and it is not easy to get all of them, to convince them to come in this short time, you need time for it, but it is one of the most important works for the future of the federation.”

With Kenya out of contention to reach Qatar, Firat explained what he wants to achieve with the team from the remaining two matches against Uganda and Rwanda.

“For me, the most important part is for the boys to understand what I want, we had like I said in the first half against Mali at home we played very good, very good, on this, we have to find a way to put more in 70 minutes or even 80 minutes,” Firat continued.

“I want all my players to adapt to this style of play and if we are able to do this in a successful way then we will get our results and this must be our main aim, to play real modern football based on the qualities we have.

“We also have to work hard on finishing, our final pass, the final shot is wanting, and if you have chances against teams like Mali, you need to try and score even two, we need to work on this and rectify the mistakes going forward and all players must be able to make the final pass or the final shot on goal.”

Asked if Kenya are facing a striking crisis, Firat said: "No, no, I don’t see it like this, the problem is not only on strikers, for example, in the game against Mali we have even four-five players in goal situation but they did not convert them and if you don’t score then we have a general finishing problem.

“I cannot say we have a striking problem, Michael [Olunga] is very a good striker, so everyone needs to have the concentration when in a scoring position, and these are some of the things we have to change.”

Kenya will face Uganda at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Thursday.