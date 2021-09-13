‘Happy retirement’ – Newcastle United and Besiktas lead tributes to Demba Ba

The Magpies and Black Eagles hailed the former Senegal international who declared his playing days are over on Monday

Newcastle United and Besiktas are among the clubs to pay tribute to Demba Ba, who announced his retirement from professional football on Monday aged 36.

Since springing to prominence during his spell at French side Rouen, the African star represented ten more teams that included the Magpies and Black Eagles.

In a post on social media tagged ‘Thanks to Demba Ba’, the Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas lauded the Senegal football icon for his contributions to Turkish football during his time at Vodafone Park.

“We have learned that Demba Ba, who played for us in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons and played a part in the Super Lig championship we won in the 2016-17 season, and whose hard work on the field was crowned in the hearts of our fans with his gentlemanly personality off the field, has ended his active football life. We would like to thank Ba for his valuable service to Turkish football and our club and wish him success in his future career,” the 16-time Super Lig kings wrote on Instagram.

In the same vein, English Premier League outfit also appreciated the striker for his impact during his spell at St James' Park - where he accrued 29 goals in 58 appearances.

Ba took to social media to make his decision public while expressing his gratitude to all who helped him grow.

“It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career. What a wonderful journey it has been,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Besides all the sweat and tears I have faced; football has given me so many beautiful emotions.

"From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field, this will forever remain in my head and heart.

"I want to thank everyone I've crossed paths with and helped me grow, every club and manager for given me an opportunity, the fans for their tremendous support and my family and friends for unconditional love.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Praise be to the almighty."

On the international scene, former Chelsea star Ba featured for the Lions of Teranga in 22 matches with four goals to his name.