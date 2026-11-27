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Hansi Flick has initiated a strategic workload reduction for his core Barcelona stars throughout November to ensure they remain at peak fitness for the end of the year. The German coach is prioritising physical freshness as the Catalan giants prepare for a sequence of high-stakes fixtures in both domestic and European competitions.

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How Flick rotated his key stars in November

Barcelona's coaching staff have strictly limited the playing time of several regular starters across their last four club and international fixtures, as per SPORT. Pedri logged 194 minutes during that spell, while Lamine Yamal and goalkeeper Joan Garcia featured for 180 minutes apiece.

Raphinha accumulated 175 minutes on the pitch, followed by Pau Cubarsi with 135 and Eric Garcia with 84. Flick and his backroom team view physical sharpness as non-negotiable for sustaining Barcelona's competitive edge during a demanding stretch of the season.

Pedri's managed minutes and Fermin's enforced break

This cautious approach is particularly evident in how Flick has handled Pedri throughout the current campaign. The midfielder has been withdrawn far more frequently than during the German coach's first two seasons at the club in order to protect his fitness.

Conversely, Fermin Lopez shouldered a much heavier burden of 285 minutes for Barcelona and Spain over the same period. His dismissal against Villarreal, however, has inadvertently handed the staff a recovery window, as his resulting suspension rules him out of upcoming games against Deportivo de La Coruna and Atletico Madrid.

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Balancing squad freshness for a high-intensity system

While Fermin's ban deprives Barcelona of an important attacking threat in the short term, the enforced rest allows him to recharge ahead of the year's closing fixtures. Avoiding late-year burnout remains central to Flick's planning as the calendar tightens.

By curbing the workloads of his primary starters in November, the coach is ensuring his squad retains the energy required to execute his demanding tactical approach. Keeping core contributors fresh gives the Catalans a stronger platform when the stakes rise.

Heavyweight Camp Nou tests await Barcelona

That strategy faces its ultimate examination in early December, when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on December 2 before welcoming Manchester City on December 8. Both blockbuster encounters will demand relentless intensity, particularly in midfield, where Pedri's tempo control and Raphinha's attacking output will prove decisive if Barcelona are to end 2026 on a high.