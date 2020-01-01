Hannington Sebwalunyo: URA FC seal custodian's signature from Maroons FC

The custodian joins on a three-year contract as the Tax Collectors continue rebuilding

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) have completed the signing of goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunyo from Maroons FC.

The custodian has been a consistent player for the two-time league champions, something that attracted the attention of the Tax Collectors who made haste in acquiring his services.

"Hannington Sebwalunyo penned a three-year contract with URA FC," the four-time champions tweeted on Tuesday, September 8.

Hannington Sebwalunyo penned a three-year contract with URA FC. #WelcomeHannington pic.twitter.com/iZS0PKR1gy — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) September 8, 2020

Maroons were relegated in the abandoned 2019/20 UPL season, and the Taxmen jumped in to buy his remaining contract worth Ush 13 million. The shot-stopper took to his Facebook account to bid his former team farewell.

"Today I say goodbye to a magnificent club as it is Maroons Football Club (Uganda prisons)," Sebwalunyo posted.

"I thank the club for helping me become a better footballer and for making me feel at home during my stay at the club."

The player has gone on to appreciate his former side for giving him a chance for development.

"A year back, Maroons gave me an amazing opportunity to play for them and achieved what we achieved," he added.

"After this I can only say thank you to the club, coaching staff, and the fans that supported me since the day I wore the club's jersey and of course thank you and good luck to my teammates who helped me settle in since day one, not only as teammates but as friends.

"Today I say goodbye to Maroons FC, but I take with me many memories, lessons, and great moments that will live with me forever.

"At last I wish Maroons success for the future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to push on in my career.

"Thank you."

Recently, the top tier side completed the signing of Jackson Nunda ahead of the new season.

The former KCCA player was unveiled as the first signing for the Tax Collectors ahead of the new season which will kick-off in October. Nunda was signed from KCCA, where he has been for four and a half years.

The Namboole-based side are keen on adding more players in preparations for the 2020/21 campaign.