Hammond: Abraham half-time Chelsea substitution is credit to Salisu

The Ghanaian's display against The Blues on Saturday has not gone unnoticed

Former Southampton ace Dean Hammond believes Tammy Abraham's first-half substitution by Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League clash with The Saints was a testament to Mohammed Salisu's fine performance on the day.

The Ghanaian defender held his own against The Blues at St. Mary's in what was his full debut for Southampton since joining the club from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid last year.

Deployed at centre-back, the 21-year-old was set up for a tough test against England striker Abraham who was hauled off during the interval with his side 1-0 down. The match ultimately ended on a 1-1 score as Mason Mount's second-half penalty restored parity.

"He [Salisu] did well for such a young man and a player making his first appearance," said Hammond, speaking to SaintsLive's Final Whistle.

"He read the game really well and his positing in the box was good.

"[Tammy] Abraham going off means he was obviously doing something right. I remember one moment where Abraham tried to get down the side of him and he held him off, turned on his left foot and won the free-kick.

"He looked confident in that position with his left football and he won his headers.

"It just shows, if [Southampton manager] Ralph [Hasenhuttl] wants to change the shape, that left-footed centre-half offers that.

"He will be looking to stay in the team and continue that."

Salisu made his Premier League debut a week earlier as a second-half substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers. His Southampton debut, interestingly, came against the same club three days earlier but, in that instance, in the FA Cup.

"I think he did a good job," Southampton boss Hasenhuttl said of Salisu's Chelsea performance, Daily Echo reported.

"He is a real defender I think. That is what he shows and with the ball also, good game management.

"We didn’t play that much football I think. We can do it much more.

"But it was a lot of pressure on the ball and then it’s not so easy to be calm and find the right decisions. But I was happy with him, definitely."

The Ghanaian joined The Saints in a four-year deal last August, rejecting an offer from French side Stade Rennais and reportedly from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Injury setbacks and a lack of match fitness prevented him from debuting for Southampton until January.