Hakimi vs Bennacer & Kessie: A Milan Derby like no other

All three play vital roles for Internazionale and Milan, and Saturday's clash should be an exciting Derby della Madonnina

When Internazionale and AC Milan take to the field in the 226th competitive Milan Derby on Saturday evening, this might be the strongest both sides have been in nearly a decade.

Certainly, there's a feel-good factor for both sides.

For the Nerazzurri, some observers put them as the closest challenger to end Juventus’ nine-year Serie A dominance, while the Rossoneri have been playing so well in 2020 that pundits believe this season represents their best chance of finishing in the Champions League spots since 2013.

For Antonio Conte’s Inter, the passionate manager’s nous and sheer influx of players in the recently-closed transfer window have automatically made his team every neutral’s ‘anti-Juve’ for 2020/21. In fact, many even reckon that the transition year at the Old Lady — now coached by the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo — probably makes Conte favourite to secure his fourth Italian top flight title.

The arrival of Achraf Hakimi has largely prompted these predictions from experts, due to the Morocco star’s talent, skillset and end product. Even though experienced campaigners like Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov and, to a lesser extent, Alexis Sanchez, were signed before the start of 20/21, there was a belief the former Real Madrid defender could prove to be their most important acquisition.

Indeed, the 21-year-old’s opening showings before October’s international break demonstrated why that declaration was made in the first place. On his debut at home to Fiorentina, the wide defender changed the game in his 26-minute appearance against La Viola, setting up Romelu Lukaku’s 87th-minute equalizer as Inter mounted a late comeback to win 4-3.

Having made the odd call to leave the youngster on the bench on the opening day win, Conte opted to select the North African from the off vs new boys Benevento in gameweek two. Hakimi repaid that faith with a first-minute assist for the Belgian frontman before scoring the visitors’ fourth in their eventual 5-2 success

Despite a lack of direct goal involvement in Inter’s 1-1 draw at Lazio, the wing-back’s final-third contribution so far in Conte’s team has been evident. Hakimi’s being involved in four moves leading to goals — joint-second in Serie A — and sits joint-top for in-play passes leading to goals.

He’s created three big chances already, level with six other top flight stars. Given the ex-Borussia Dortmund man is still new in the league, these numbers at this stage of the season are impressive.

An influence in the Nerazzurri’s build-up has equally been apparent in how only Nicolo Barella has played a higher volume of progressive passes than the Moroccan after three games. Due to the importance of wing-backs in Conte’s system, this impact was foreseen before a ball was kicked and the wide defender could do real damage in his debut campaign if these numbers are sustained for majority of what’s left of the season.

Up next for the right wing-back are fierce rivals Milan, whose renaissance under Pioli has given the club’s followers renewed faith of competing at the top after several run-of-the-mill years in Serie A.

The Rossoneri have gained 54 points in the Italian league in 2020 — two fewer than Atalanta and seven higher than Inter in third. Their unbeaten run currently stands at 15, four more than Conte’s side have managed in their positive spell.

Without the concession of a goal in 270 minutes — a run that’s expected to be halted by the Black and Blues on Saturday — Pioli’s troops are the only side in the division to remain watertight at the back at this stage.

While the defence usually gets the praise for clean sheets, with the blue-collar effort put in by those in front of them often neglected, that shouldn’t apply to Milan’s Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie, whose influence in the middle of the park allows more attacking players flourish.

Even though the pair carry a well-known effect on the side’s ball progression, they combine that with impressive industriousness to either limit or stop the opposition’s attacks. Bennacer and Kessie rank third and fourth respectively for most tackles attempted and won for the Rossoneri, with the African pair retaining those positions for tackles plus number of interceptions.

The Ivory Coast midfielder has made more blocks than all but one teammate this season and has yet to be dribbled past after three appearances.

Bennacer, on the other hand, has had minutes in the team reduced due to the arrival of highly-rated Sandro Tonali.

Despite the impressive volume of tackles and interceptions going into the derby, the Algeria star has started only once — the opening day success over Bologna — and has had to make do with appearances off the bench since.

Be that as it may, last season established Bennacer’s importance to the side in and out of possession, so it won’t be surprising to see the rounded midfield man called upon against Conte’s troops.

Even though Inter have recent history on their way going into this weekend’s Derby della Madonnina — the Nerazzurri have won their last four Serie A games vs their rivals and are unbeaten in the last nine home games against the Rossoneri — Pioli’s men haven’t been in a better position to end their wretched run on their rivals.

If the last meeting between these two sides is anything to go by — Inter won 4-2 having trailed 2-0 — Saturday’s encounter ought to be equally exciting despite the recent coronavirus outbreak in the title contenders’ camp.

Regardless, what can’t be questioned is the important roles the triumvirate of Hakimi, Kessie and Bennacer will play in what ought to be another fiercely contested Milan Derby at San Siro.