Hakimi to Inter ‘at an advanced stage’, Marotta confirms

The 21-year-old Morocco international is close to joining the Serie A side, their CEO has confirmed

Inter’s bid to sign Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid is at “an advanced stage”, Giuseppe Marotta, CEO of the Serie A side, has confirmed.

Dortmund have already admitted defeat in the race to sign the right-back on a full-time basis, despite having had him on loan for the last two years.

The door has, therefore, been left open for Inter to secure the services of the 21-year-old, who scored against them twice in a pivotal Champions League encounter in November.

More teams

it is reported that the Italian side will pay €40 million (£36m/$45m) for the player.

Marotta has admitted that the deal is close to being done, with reports suggesting that the Morocco international will have a medical on Tuesday.

“The operation is at an advanced stage,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “But let's remember that we are experiencing a particular moment, with the championship and the market proceeding in parallel.

“Respect for the current team cannot be missing: all our boys are worthy of appreciation, but Inter must also look to the future and have the will to raise the bar even in an economically difficult period, which affects everyone in the world of football.

“The goal of the company is to continue to make important signings and pay close attention to opportunities that may arise in the market.

“Negotiations have yet to close, but we’re optimistic. Monday will be an important day to define the situation.”

Marotta had previously indicated that Inter are also seeking to extend the loans of Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses from Manchester United and Chelsea respectively so that the pair can complete the prolonged season at San Siro.

Antonio Conte’s side remain third in Serie A but had a dramatic 2-1 success over Parma on Sunday.

Article continues below

They fell 1-0 behind when Gervinho scored for the hosts and hope seemed to be lost when Tommaso Berni was dismissed with 15 minutes left.

However, Parma were subsequently reduced to 10 men as Juraj Kucka was sent off, and goals from Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni in the closing six minutes turned the match on its head.

With 10 matches of the campaign remaining, the Nerazzurri trail leaders Juventus by eight points and second-placed Lazio by four.