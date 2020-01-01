Hakimi: Inter Milan defender tests negative for coronavirus

The Morocco international has recovered from Covid-19 and could feature for his side in their next league game

Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of their Serie A game against Genoa on Saturday.

The versatile player tested positive for Covid-19 before his side’s Champions League draw with Borussia M'gladbach on Wednesday, which subsequently ruled him out of the game.

The defender has now been subjected to another test and the result confirmed he is negative and will be in contention for the San Siro outfit’s game against the Red and Blues.

More teams

“Inter Milan announces that Achraf Hakimi tested negative for the test carried out yesterday after the positive results found by the UEFA checks before the match against Borussia Monchengladbach,” read a stamen from the club website.

“The player, completely asymptomatic, was subjected to an additional test today to assess his actual situation.”

Hakimi teamed up with the Black and Blues this summer on a five-year deal from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Morocco international has made four league appearances for the San Siro outfit, scoring one goal since his arrival.

Hakimi spent 14 years with Real Madrid before his permanent departure from the side and also had loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, where he impressed.

The full-back played a prominent role for Dortmund as they won the 2019 DFL-Super Cup and the 21-year-old was also named Bundesliga Young Player of the Month for September and November 2018.

Hakimi is a key member of the Morocco national team and has made 30 appearances for the North African country.

He has twice won African Young Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and was part of Atlas Lions’ squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The versatile player will be expected to play a part in Morocco’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.