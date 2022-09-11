Hakim Ziyech: Is Chelsea winger about to return to Morocco squad ahead of World Cup?

The Dutch-born forward could be in line for a recall to the Atlas Lions team after his early retirement

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could be set for a return to the Morocco national team.

Ziyech retired from international duty last year after being frozen out from the squad by former coach Vahid Halilhodzic who accused him of a ‘bad attitude and feigning an injury’ to miss out on friendly matches.

The Franco-Bosnian tactician had left the former Ajax Amsterdam player from the World Cup qualifying campaign and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations squad, which did not go down well with Ziyech.

Ziyech vowed never to turn out for his country again as long as Halilhodzic was still in charge but with the tactician gone, could there be a route back to the national team for him?

Morocco FA boss Faouzi Lekjaa said Halilhodzic’s tendency to alienate players from the national team is the reason he was dismissed in August, close to three months before the 2022 World Cup, meaning his successor Walid Regragui will try to do everything in his powers to persuade the winger to return.

Lekjaa has been under pressure to ensure the Dutch-born star comes back to the squad before the trip to Qatar and during his unveiling, Regragui hinted at a possible return when he said “there is no difference between Ziyech, Hamdallah [Abderrazak] or [Achraf] Hakimi”.

Regragui is set to name his squad for September friendly matches against Chile and Paraguay on Monday and there are hopes that Ziyech will be recalled as the new coach seeks to get fans onboard.

The Atlas Lions will face Chile in Barcelona on September 23 before taking on Paraguay four days later in Seville and an image of Ziyech wearing the red and green of Morocco will be a welcome sight among the supporters.

Ziyech has 40 caps for Morocco, having scored 17 goals, his last appearance coming in June 2021 during the Atlas Lions’ 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso.

The 29-year-old played 90 minutes in that encounter, but was criticised by Hallihodzic, who accused him of refusing to work while suggesting he did not take international duty seriously.

Born in the Netherlands to Moroccan parents, Ziyech played for the Dutch at junior level before he opted to represent the North Africans and received his first call-up to the senior squad in May 2015, for friendly matches against the United States and Latvia.

He was part of the Morocco squad at the 2017 and 2019 Afcon tournaments as well as the 2018 World Cup and he will surely make the squad for the 2022 tournament, if he is recalled, with the Atlas Lions in Group F alongside Croatia, Belgium and Canada.