Hailing Mendy, bashing Kepa, celebrating Kelleher and Luiz Dias’ first trophy: The best fan reactions to the EFL Cup final
Chelsea and Liverpool could only be separated by penalties in the EFL Cup final, with Liverpool coming out on top after the Blues' goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his spot-kick over the bar.
Chelsea, who had numerous opportunities during the game, including Christian Pulisic’s shot from a César Azpilicueta pass, which forced a point-blank save from Kelleher, could not find the back of the net.
It was the same tale for Liverpool too, with Chelsea goalkeeper, Eduardo Mendy, coming up with a fantastic double save to deny fellow Africans, Naby Keita (from outside the box) and Saido Mane (on the rebound).
With matters dragging on to penalties however, Thomas Tuchel brought on Kepa for Mendy. Kepa would however, fail to save any of the 11 penalties he faced while also missing his spot-kick. This caused the anger of fans to be kindled against him, claiming that he came on to undermine all of Mendy’s hard work.
Other fans chose to look back at what Kepa has done in the past, and celebrated him instead.
For most of the Liverpool fans, an EFL Cup triumph meant more than just celebration. It was the perfect time to rub it in the face of rivals, bantering them while also piling on the appreciation of their own goalkeeper, Kelleher.
It would not be a modern football final unless fans were complaining about the officiating.
With the EFL Cup in the bag, Liverpool will now set their eyes on catching up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race and getting as far as possible in both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, as they chase an improbable quadruple season.
