Haaland set to decide future in next month with Real Madrid and Man City both close to transfer

Erling Haaland is set to decide his future in the next month, with both Real Madrid and Manchester City vying to capture the Borussia Dortmund man as their new star signing.

The Norway international is likely to depart the Bundesliga outfit for one of Europe's biggest heavyweights at the close of the 2021-22 campaign, and GOAL understands the forward will make a call in March.

Both Madrid and City have pushed hard to capture the 21-year-old and it has been previously suggested that Haaland favours Los Blancos over all other suitors.

Who is trying to sign Haaland?

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City have long been linked with a move for the attacker, and over the past few months, both have emerged as clear-cut frontrunners for his signature.

They do not however remain the only clubs in contention, with other European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund's main Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich all linked with a move for his services.

In addition, the Black and Yellow remain hopeful that they can convince Haaland to remain, given that his current deal does not actually expire until 2024.

Why could Haaland choose Madrid or City?

As both the respective leaders of La Liga and the Premier League, both Madrid and City not only have the financial clout to secure a release for Haaland from Dortmund, but also offer the prime incentive of silverware that he craves.

Since arriving at Dortmund in 2019, Haaland has won just one trophy - the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal - leaving him with a mostly empty cabinet to date.

A move to either Madrid or Manchester would likely see him perform as the spearhead of a title-contending side, helping both him and his new club on to greater riches.

What could Madrid or City do if Haaland does not go?

Given that Haaland is only one man, both Madrid and City are thought to have contingency operations in the pipeline should their overtures be unsuccessful.

Article continues below

Los Blancos have long courted PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, with the France superstar's deal at Parc des Princes up this year, while City boss Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his love for Tottenham and England lynchpin Harry Kane, whom he tried to sign four times last term.

But City could well have the edge given reports that Madrid want Haaland to wait for a move until 2023, potentially to help cement Mbappe's arrival as a financial balancing act - and the forward is unlikely to want to bide his time for another year.

Further reading