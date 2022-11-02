'He didn't let me get bigger! - Haaland's progress at Man City depends on Guardiola's 'ego', says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Erling Haaland's progress at Manchester City will depend on manager Pep Guardiola's ego.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Milan striker has given his verdict on Haaland and has made it clear he thinks very highly of City's big-money summer signing. However, Ibrahimovic is not sure how the Norwegian will progress at the Etihad Stadium and has suggested that Guardiola could hinder his development.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Do I like Haaland? Yes, very much so. I think he is a very intelligent player. He doesn't do things that he is not capable of doing," he told Canal Plus. "He doesn't go down to get the ball to play. He waits in front of the goal and he kills them all. He reminds me of players like [Filippo] Inzaghi, [David] Trezeguet, [Christian] Vieri. He is the new version of these players. Can Guardiola make Haaland even stronger? It depends on Guardiola's ego, if he lets him become bigger than him or not. Because he didn't let me get bigger? Me or others? Not only me, many others."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 22 goals in all competitions already for Guardiola's side. Ibrahimovic knows what it's like to work with Guardiola but famously did not see eye to eye with the coach during his time at Barcelona. Indeed, Ibrahimovic has even said he feels likehe "lost his identity" during his brief time at Camp Nou.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score in seven consecutive home games in all competitions since Sergio Aguero in February 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian striker will miss City's final Champions League group game against Sevilla on Wednesday due to injury but is expected to return on Saturday against Fulham.