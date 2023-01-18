Haaland reveals how Man Utd legend Solskjaer improved his game

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has revealed that he owes a lot of his game to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former player and manager of rivals United.

WHAT HAPPENED? While he may be on his way to breaking multiple records in only his first season in England's top flight, back in Norway a young Haaland had a lot to learn. The current City forward has revealed that his coach at Molde at the time, United legend Solskjaaer, offered him some important advice on how to head the ball.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The first thing I think he said to me was ‘You have no idea how to head the ball. We have to work on that’,” Haaland said in an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine. “This is what we did for two years [practice heading], the whole period I was in Molde. And it was a good thing, because I couldn’t hit the ball, and now I’m scoring goals with my head – thanks to them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm - with a staggering 27 strikes in 24 matches across all competitions - the City forward is without a goal in his last three games. Against Solskjaer's former club on Saturday - now with Erik ten Hag at the helm - the 22-year-old recorded just 19 touches, as Pep Guardiola's side lost 2-1 to slip eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The big Norwegian will be hoping to end his brief goal drought and avoid a third successive defeat when City host Tottenham on Thursday.