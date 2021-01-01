Haaland: I feel like a leader at Borussia Dortmund

The Norwegian striker says he is embracing a talismanic role at Westfalenstadion after a stunning start to his BVB career

Erling Haaland has admitted that he already feels like a leader at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has solidified his reputation as one of Europe's most prolific young strikers this season, with his latest stellar display coming in a derby victory against Schalke at the weekend.

The 20-year-old scored twice as Dortmund ran out 4-0 winners at Veltins-Arena, and he is fully embracing his role as the club's new talisman as they continue to fight for success across domestic and European competitions.

Asked if he now sees himself as one of the leaders in the BVB dressing room, Haaland told ViaPlay Fotball: "You can say that. I feel like I take more and more space.

"The club trusts me and expects me to tilt games in our favour. And I enjoy being in that role, so I think I agree with you there."

The Norwegian added on his desire to influence the club's next generation of talent: "I feel like I've experienced a lot, despite my young age.

"I'm trying to take care of the ones younger than me, and I try to help everyone get better."

Haaland's prolific start to life at Dortmund

Dortmund spent €20 million (£17m/$24m) to bring Haaland to Westfalenstadion from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, which has proven to be one of the bargain deals of the last decade.

The towering centre-forward has hit 43 goals in his first 43 outings for the club, including 27 so far this term, with Bundesliga and Champions League defences yet to find a way to keep him at bay.

The bigger picture

If Haaland continues on his current trajectory, a bidding war among a number of top European clubs could break out when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest in the Dortmund star, who is reportedly now valued in excess of €80m (£69m/$97m).

Haaland has insisted that he is quite content at Westfalenstadion for the time being, but it has been suggested that BVB may consider cashing in on a prized asset later this year amid mounting financial problems caused by the coronavirus crisis.

