Haaland is of interest to Bayern Munich, confirms Salihamidzic

The Allianz Arena chief has admitted that the German champions are keen on the prolific Borussia Dortmund frontman

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

Haaland is widely regarded as the most talented young striker of his generation, having made a huge impact in both the Bundesliga and Champions League since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The 21-year-old has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe with his performances, with Salihamidzic now admitting that Bayern are among those contemplating a big-money swoop for the Norwegian.

What's been said?

“This is a top player that the whole world probably wants," the Allianz Arena chief has told German outlet SPORT 1. "Of course we look there.

"Otherwise we would be full amateurs."

Haaland's numbers at Dortmund

Haaland has scored 60 goals in as many games across all competitions for Dortmund to date, helping them secure back-to-back top-four finishes in the Bundesliga and their fifth DFB Pokal crown.

40 of those efforts have come in the German top-flight, and the ex-Salzburg star has also found the net 12 times in 10 Champions League outings.

Haaland's latest set of goals came in BVB's opening game of the 2021-22 season on Saturday as he hit a hat-trick to help Marco Rose's side beat Wehen Wiesbaden 3-0 in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Dortmund's stance on Haaland

The likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been linked with Haaland in recent months, but Dortmund have repeatedly insisted that a prized asset will not be sold in the current transfer window.

BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke reiterated the club's stance at the end of July, telling reporters: "It is pretty clear to me that Erling Haaland will stay at Dortmund. I tend to say that every day but no one really seems to listen as I hear something new every week."

Bayern could yet decide to test Dortmund's resolve before the market closes, but Haaland gave a clear indication that he is happy in his current surroundings after the clash with Wehen Wiesbaden.

“I’m proud to be part of this club. I’m proud of being part of Borussia Dortmund," he said post-match.

