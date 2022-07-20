Haaland sings ‘Hero’ by Enrique Iglesias for Manchester City initiation as Phillips reveals best singer

The new boys had to stand up and perform as they were welcomed into Pep Guardiola's squad during the club's pre-season tour

Erling Haaland sang 'Hero' by Enrique Iglesias during his Manchester City initiation, Kalvin Phillips has revealed. The £51 million ($61m) striker's rendition wasn't deemed good enough in the vote for best singer though, with the England international claiming that title for himself.

Haaland and Phillips both performed in front of the City squad alongside fellow new signings Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega.

The songs were performed during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, which will kick off with a clash against Club America on Thursday.

What has Phillips said about Haaland's initiation?

Phillips, who moved to Etihad Stadium in a £42m ($51m) deal this summer, told Sky Sports of Haaland's performance: "Erling's was probably the best performance as it had everyone up and waving their hands - he sang Enrique Iglesias 'Hero'. He went for it but he was actually really good as well."

However, Haaland ended up losing to Phillips, with the England international adding: "I was voted the best singer, I was practising in my room all day. I sang George Ezra's 'Budapest'. I wasn't too nervous about it, I just wanted to get it over and done with."

Phillips also revealed that Alvarez performed a version of 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi, but jokingly described the Argentine as "a little bit stiff".

Phillips backs Haaland to 'fly' at Man City

Phillips thinks Haaland will shine on the pitch for Man City in 2022-23, and says he has bonded with the Norwegian over their shared affection for Leeds - where the forward's father Alfe-Inge also enjoyed a stint as a player.

I think just the presence he has and the confidence he has in himself is what every big striker needs,” Phillips said.

“You can see he has got that in abundance, and the way he trains, how competitive he is because obviously he has got a massive responsibility now at City. I think he will fly this season.

We’ve spoken quite a bit about Leeds and we get on quite well, I have not met him before so he is a good lad and a great football player as well.”