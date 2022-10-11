Gyan should play 10 minutes in each World Cup game - EX-GFA boss Tamakloe believes in Black Stars legend

EX-GFA head Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe believes Asamoah Gyan should be in the Ghana squad for the 2022 World Cup since he can make an impact.

Gyan had expressed World Cup interest

Tamakloe believes Gyan should be in Ghana squad

Gyan played 108 matches for Ghana and scored 51 goals

WHAT HAPPENED: Initially, the legendary Black Stars attacker had been quoted expressing his interest to play for the West African nation in the prestigious global competition. However, he later stated he was misquoted by the media.

Ex-Ghana Football Association head believes the now 36-year-old striker can have an impact on the team if given an opportunity.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I still insist we take Asamoah Gyan to the World Cup. We could give him 10 to 15 minutes of playing time each time because I think he can change games. He is one person I can trust," Tamakloe told Angel TV as quoted by Football Ghana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gyan played 108 matches for the Black Stars and scored 51 goals in the process. Despite initially announcing his retirement from the Black Stars in May 2019, he reversed his decision.

Ghana qualified for the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar and are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Recently, Inaki Williams was called into the team to help sharpen the team's attack alongside Jordan Ayew.

DO YOU KNOW: Gyan is currently Ghana's all-time top scorer.

WHAT NEXT FOR GYAN AND GHANA: The likelihood of the striker making it to Qatar are limited and in case he travels with the team then it will be in another role.

For the Black Stars, their next assignment will be against Switzerland in the build-up match ahead of their World Cup campaign.