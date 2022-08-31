Gvardiol to Chelsea? Leipzig respond to reports that Blues have launched £77m transfer bid

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has responded to reports that Chelsea have launched a £77m ($90m) bid for Josko Gvardiol.

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that the Blues are in advanced talks to sign the Croatian defender, who would head to Stamford Bridge in 2023 under the terms of any final deal. However, Leipzig chief Mintzlaff has indicated that they want Gvardiol to see out his current contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told BILD when quizzed on Chelsea's interest: "Josko is a great player who will certainly arouse a lot of interest - he still has a contract with us until 2026. We assume that he will not only play with us this season, but also next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are looking for centre-backs in the market after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. They have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli but remain in the hunt for another quality addition to shore up their defence, especially after conceding eight goals in their opening four Premier League matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will look to return to winning ways when they take on West Ham at home on Saturday after falling 2-1 to Southampton in their latest outing.