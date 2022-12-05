'We are not in a hurry' - Gvardiol's agent dismisses talk of transfer pre-agreement and insists defender is happy at Leipzig amid Chelsea links

Croatia and RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol's agent has offered an update on his future amid speculation about a move to Chelsea.

Gvardiol in demand

Has impressed at World Cup

Defender in no rush to move

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol is one of the hottest young defenders around currently after impressing for RB Leipzig. The 20-year-old has gone on to enhance his reputation at World Cup 2022 with Croatia and has already spoken about how he would be happy to play for Real Madrid or Chelsea in the future. His agent has now addressed the possibility of a move and insists the youngster has nothing agreed yet.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Regarding a possible transfer in summer 2023, we are not in a hurry and I can make clear that there are no pre-agreements with any clubs," his agent Marjan Sisic told Sky Sport Germany. "For sure, a lot of top clubs have informed about him but Josko has a long-term contract in Leipzig. Josko feels totally happy in Leipzig. His development is amazing and RB is playing very good under Marco Rose."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new comments from the defender's agent will likely offer clubs hope they can land the RB Leipzig man at the end of the season. Gvardiol is likely to be in demand and may have his pick of clubs come summer 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? The defender is now looking forward to a World Cup quarter-final after helping Croatia past Japan in the last 16. Zlatko Dalic's side will face Brazil or South Korea in the last eight.