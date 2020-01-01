Guinness Night Football Uganda: What did the fans say?

How did fans enjoy Guinness’s unforgettable GNF event in Kampala last month?

Fans were at the heart of Guinness Night Football’s finale in Kampala on December 7, as those aficionados of Guinness and football alike were treated to an evening to remember.

Supporters particularly enjoyed the possibility to network and socialise around a Guinness alongside the chance to play foosball, PlayStation, and enjoy an evening of live music and entertainment.

Of course, the GNF five-a-side tournament was the centrepiece of the night, but this wasn’t the only thing that left an impression on fans.

“The music is fantastic,” said one ardent Cranes supporter. “The atmosphere is just perfect for us football fans.”

Ugandan fans were also confident that the Five-a-side team who won the national competition and were selected to represent the country in the grand finale in Lagos will thrive on the continental stage.

“I think the talent is fresh and good,” added another fan, “and there’s a lot more to come. I think the overall winner will do well in Nigeria.”