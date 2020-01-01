Guinness Night Football Uganda: Five-a-side highlights

Check out the best bits of the action from Guinness’s GNF extravaganza in Kampala last month

Football fans and Guinness aficionados were treated to an unforgettable evening of entertainment in Kampala last month as Guinness Night Football came to an exciting conclusion.

It was a sensational evening, where dancehall superstar Cindy regaled revellers, who were also able to enjoy a DJ Ciza masterclass and test their mettle on the PlayStation.

Article continues below

The highlight, of course, was the finale of the nationwide 5-a-side tournament, as Uganda’s top players were chosen to head to Lagos for the Pan African football extravaganza.

Team 13 and Fort Portal’s Uganda Pentecostal University (UPU) students went head to head in the final, with the former clinching victory in a 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

“This is just the beginning,” said Guinness Uganda Brand Manager Cathy Twesigye as Team 13’s skipper lifted the trophy. “There is so much more to come.”