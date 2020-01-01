Guinea team bus crash claims nine lives

Division two team Etoile de Guinee were on their way to play a league game in the city of Kankan when they were involved in a collision

Eight players from Guinean second division side Etoile de Guinee were killed while 17 others were seriously injured in a bus crash on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Professional Football League in Guinea (LGFP), as seen by Goal, nine players were killed in the accident, although sources have since told Goal that the death toll consists of eight players and the driver.

Despite reports in the international media that the cousin of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was killed in the accident, Goal have learned that Almamy Toure has not died, but is seriously injuried, and is currently in hospital in Kipe, Conakry.

More teams

The accident occurred towards Timbo in Mamou, over 200km from the capital city of Conakry, with Etoile scheduled to face Karifamoryah FC in their first match of the season according to AFP.

Local publication Guinee Foot put the death toll at 11, saying there is a possibility of many more casualties from the accident which “was caused by a defect in the bus’ braking system.”

The tragedy is the second to hit Guinean football in recent months after Ligue 1 side Wakriya AC were hit by tragedy when their vehicle hit a stationary truck outside Conakry in January 2019.

Guinea Football Federation president Antonio Souare as announced plans for a day of mourning to honour the players lost, according to BBC Sport, while the LGFP statement also thanked national president Alpha Conde for assisting with the transportation of the deceased and the injured to Conakry.