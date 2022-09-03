Gueye gives Everton a great option and experience in midfield - Lampard

The 32-year-old Lion of Teranga sealed a return to the Toffees on transfer deadline day

Everton manager Frank Lampard has discussed new arrival Idrissa Gueye and what he will bring to the Premier League club.

The Senegal international sealed a return to the Toffees on deadline day from Paris Saint-Germain after signing a two-year contract that will see him stay until the end of June 2024.

Gueye's arrival alongside that of James Garner, who signed a four-year deal after loan spells with Nottingham Forest, has left the former Chelsea midfielder believing their transfer business was spot on.

“Gana is a player for the now. The club knows him very well and he knows the club," Lampard told the club's official website ahead of their 241st Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday.

"In terms of his qualities as a number six or as a number eight – a role he played at PSG a lot – it gives me a great option, great experience, and a different profile of player to what we had."

Lampard continued: “The window is shut and the squad is together, now it really begins in terms of what we can improve in our style of play.

“There were two things I really wanted to improve – the energy of the team, particularly in central midfield, and [adding] personality.

“When you look at the players we’ve brought in… Some are very experienced and have a real vocal presence and professionalism, which affects the group. That’s why I’m happy with how we’ve recruited."

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been Lampard's key player in the midfield. The Super Eagle has played in the last five matches which have seen the Toffees fail to register a win.