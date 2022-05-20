Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay as he slams 'all the great Twitter accounts' for spreading exit rumours

Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City as he hit out at people spreading rumours of a transfer on social media.

There have been reports that the Premier League side have decided they want the midfielder to leave this summer, a year before his contract expires.

Rumours picked up steam this week when Gundogan was spotted travelling to Madrid, but his new wife dismissed the speculation as "fake news" as she revealed their marriage.

What has Guardiola said about Gundogan?

Guardiola says that the Germany international had permission to travel and hopes he remains at the club for at least another year.

"He’s getting married, congrats for that," Guardiola told reporters. "He had permission to go, I congratulate him.

"I want him here next season, there’s no intention for him not to be here. Now he’s married, he might want a new experience. All the great Twitter accounts say he’s going to leave but I didn’t know it. That’s the situation right now."

Article continues below

How has Gundogan performed at Man City this season?

Gundogan has featured in 26 games in the Premier League this season, starting 20 of those.

With six goals in the English top-flight this season and 34 since his arrival in 2016, Gundogan is now the highest-scoring German player in the competition's history, having overtaken Mesut Ozil.

Further reading