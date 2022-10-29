Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland didn't recover in time to face Leicester after picking up a ligament injury against Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Julian Alvarez was handed a rare start at the King Power Stadium as Manchester City's first-choice No.9 was not fit to be involved. Explaining Haaland's absence, Guardiola pointed to a foot ligament injury he picked up against his former club in the Champions League.

WHAT HE SAID: Asked by the BBC when Haaland might return, Guardiola said: "I don't know. He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week.

"He won't play against Sevilla because we've already qualified and hopefully against Fulham he can help us. If not he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The absence of the Premier League's top goalscorer didn't affect his side's progress in the East Midlands. Kevin De Bruyne took on the mantle and scored a sublime free-kick to earn the champions all three points against a resolute Leicester side.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Whether he is fit or not for the visit of Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, Guardiola may choose to extend the Norwegian's rest. However, Manchester City will want him available for next weekend's Premier League clash with Fulham.