'When Man Utd, Barca and Real win it's because they spend too' - Guardiola hits back over Man City money jibes

The Citizens head coach insists all elite clubs spend to be successful just as much as the Premier League leaders as they fight for four trophies

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must learn to with the repercussions of spending money after being accused by some of buying success.

Following the Champions League victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, Guardiola sarcastically said that all their success was due to money.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash, Guardiola elaborated on his point by insisting that their rivals spend big as well.

What's been said?

"We have this story behind us it will always be with us," Guardiola said in his news conference ahead of the clash with West Ham. "Not just one journalist but many say the only reason why we is because of the money, it should be true, we can accept it. There are other clubs that spent and have higher budgets than us."

Asked if other clubs faced the same criticism, he added: "That’s come for us. I would say, we were not there, in the last 30 or 40 years playing with elite clubs.

"When United won it was because they spent more money than the other ones the same with Barcelona and Madrid. I don’t feel we are much different to the top elite clubs in the world in those terms but we have to accept it and do the best job we can."

How do they compare to their rivals?

City have invested heavily since the takeover of Sheikh Mansour in 2008 and that spending has continued since Guardiola became manager.

Over his five seasons, City have spent over £550m ($707m) - more than any other English club, although Manchester United have spent close to £500m without winning a Premier League title.

However, of the top 20 transfers in world football, none have involved City with Paris St-Germain spending €400m (£360m) on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe alone while United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have three players in that list.

Article continues below

What's next for Manchester City?

City can move 13 points clear of second-placed United with a victory over West Ham on Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne remained on the bench for the Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek but Guardiola confirmed he was fully fit.

City then play Wolves on Tuesday before facing United at Etihad Stadium on March 7.

Further reading