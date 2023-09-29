'Much better' - Pep Guardiola gives promising John Stones injury update and issues potential return date

Pep Guardiola has given a significant update to the injury of John Stones and expects him to be available soon.

Guardiola offers Stones update

Player doing 'much better'

Could return against Leipzig next week

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking in the press conference ahead of the match against Wolverhampton, the Spanish coach offered an update on the English defender's condition. Stones had seen himself ruled out of contention late in August after aggravating an injury he sustained during pre-season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "John [Stones] is not ready. Kevin [De Bruyne] is not ready... Bernardo is not okay. I think the rest are fine. [John Stones] is better, much better. He feels really good. He is training alone but maybe next week or after Leipzig, he will start."- Guardiola said in his press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola will be ecstatic to receive the Englishman after his injury, as he had been one of the standout performers for the Citizens in their treble-winning 2022/23 season. However, the former Barcelona coach will look to slowly introduce Stones into the fold as to avoid any further aggravations to an injury that has plagued Stones for some duration.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City will take on Wolves on Saturday evening, however, they can expect Stones to only return next week or later.