Man City team news vs Southampton: Guardiola considers recalling Aguero and Foden

The Premier League leaders are aiming to put Manchester derby disappointment behind them after their 21-match winning run came to an end

Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden could be recalled for Manchester City’s clash with Southampton as Pep Guardiola aims to put the defeat to Manchester United behind him.

City’s 21-match winning streak came to an end on Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It cut their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points but City can re-establish a 14-point advantage on Wednesday with victory over the Saints.

What has been said?

Asked if they will be recalled to face Southampton, Guardiola told a news conference: “Maybe. I will decide tomorrow.

“I have an idea in general of the guys who will play but I have a few doubts. Tomorrow I will decide.”

On the reaction to the United defeat he added: “[It was] a mix of disappointment and sadness and at the same time the second day was better and today completely on fire.

“It’s a normal process when you lose the games, this reaction is common.”

Why have Aguero and Foden not been playing?

Aguero has started just one Premier League match since October after a mixture of injury and illness has blighted his season.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is still working his way back to full fitness and did not come off the bench in City’s last two matches.

Foden was City’s most used player in January but has not started a Premier League match since the 3-1 win over Everton on February 17.

What’s next for City?

Guardiola revealed that he has no injury doubts for the visit of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

City’s hectic schedule continues with a trip to Fulham on Saturday, which will be their final Premier League fixture before the international break.

They then face German side Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash before an FA Cup quarter-final against Everton.

