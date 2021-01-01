Guardiola backs Man City players to appoint Dias a team captain soon

The defender has had a stellar season in the Premier League and his coach has been impressed by his leadership qualities

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes it is only a matter of time before Ruben Dias becomes the team's captain.

Dias has been superb for the Premier League champions since joining from Benfica last September.

The 24-year-old was recently given the Football Writers’ Association player of the year award for his exploits in the City back line and his impressive start to life in England has come as a surprise to his coach.

What has been said?

"It wasn’t expected, honestly. We knew his quality but you never know what is going to happen," Guardiola said of Dias' excellent campaign.

“If a defender plays for himself it’s a problem but he is thinking always about his central defensive partner, his holding midfielder, even the wingers.

“He’s so generous, he’s a complete professional. He is 24 hours thinking about football, he is still so young.

“I’m pretty sure in a short time, maybe I’m wrong, but his mates and backroom staff will choose him as one of the captains because he’s shown he can lead.

“He is a guy who in the bad moments is always ready to help and he’s a man of communication on and off the pitch.

“He’s a leader. To be a leader is not to be given to you by the club, it comes from inside, it’s natural.

“He is always thinking what he can do better. That is why he will have success.”

What next for Dias and Man City?

City have already wrapped up the Premier League title ahead of their last game of the campaign.

Article continues below

Guardiola's team welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in their final domestic game of 2020-21.

They will then turn their attention to the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29.

Further reading