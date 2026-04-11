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VaessenIMAGO
Bart DHanis

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Groningen – Go Ahead took the lead through Vaessen ten minutes later; his teammate was named Man of the Match

FC Groningen vs Go Ahead Eagles
FC Groningen
Go Ahead Eagles
Eredivisie

FC Groningen and Go Ahead Eagles played out a goalless draw on Saturday evening. The result leaves Go Ahead in 11th place,while Groningen climb to 9th.
Kick-off at the Noordlease Stadion was delayed by a few minutes because Groningen goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen’s shirt was too similar to the visitors’, forcing a quick change.

Once the match got underway, the home side immediately created the better chances. Marco Rente headed just over and Jari De Busser had to make a save from a shot by Tika de Jonge after twelve minutes.

Later in the second half, De Busser repeated the feat, denying David van der Werff’s header.

At the other end, Vaessen soon proved his worth, tipping a long-range effort from Mathis Suray over the bar.

Early in the second half, Stefán Sigurdarson appeared poised to break the deadlock, beating Vaessen in a one-on-one, only to be ruled offside.

Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles crest
Go Ahead Eagles
GAE
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
FC Groningen crest
FC Groningen
GRO


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