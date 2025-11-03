The Detroit Pistons head to FedExForum on Monday for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Detroit comes in at 4–2 on the season and 1–1 away from home, sitting third in the Central Division. Memphis sits at 3–3 overall and 2–2 on its home floor, currently fourth in the Southwest Division.

The Pistons are riding some momentum. They’ve taken four of their last five outings and are looking to stack a third win in a row after handling the Mavericks 122–110 on Saturday. The offense clicked, the ball moved, and Detroit controlled the pace from start to finish.

Memphis is trending in the opposite direction. The Grizzlies have dropped three of their last four and are still searching for rhythm. They’ll be trying to regroup quickly after falling to the Raptors 117–104 on the road last night. The effort was there, but they struggled to match Toronto’s scoring punch when it mattered.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Grizzlies will face off against the Pistons in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grizzlies and the Pistons live on SN SE, FDSN SE-MEM and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons team news & key performers

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jalen Duren put on a show last time out, pouring in 33 points and grabbing 10 boards while hitting 13 of his 16 shot attempts. Cade Cunningham controlled the tempo with 21 points, six rebounds, and a jaw-dropping 18 assists. Duncan Robinson knocked down 18 points and Ausar Thompson contributed 15.

Detroit shot 49 percent overall and went 9 of 24 from beyond the arc. They trailed for most of the night and had to grind it out. Their defense tightened up late and they closed on a blistering 17–4 run over the final four minutes to snatch the comeback win from Dallas.

Detroit Pistons team news

For Memphis, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the offense with 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Santi Aldama provided 15 off the bench. Jock Landale dropped in 14 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 12.

The Grizzlies shot 43 percent from the field and connected on 11 of 35 from deep. They were right there with Toronto in a tight battle until the third quarter swung the game. The Raptors opened the half on an 8–0 spurt, turning a six-point gap into a double-digit hole that Memphis couldn’t climb out of.

It was a tough outing for Jaylen Wells, who went 3 of 11 for seven points, and Cam Spencer, who managed just four points on 1 of 7 shooting.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/07/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons 112–128 04/06/25 NBA Detroit Pistons Memphis Grizzlies 103–109 11/28/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons 131–111 04/06/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Detroit Pistons 108–90 04/02/24 NBA Detroit Pistons Memphis Grizzlies 108–110

