Griezmann plans to make history alongside Messi at Barcelona

The France international forward is taking great “pride” in forming part of a star-studded squad at Camp Nou and says there is more to come from him

Antoine Griezmann considers Lionel Messi to be “the strongest player in the world” and intends to “write history” alongside the mercurial Argentine at Barcelona.

The France international forward has overcome a slow opening to his time at Camp Nou to start delivering the goods on a more regular basis.

It was Griezmann’s brace which allowed Barca to avoid a Copa del Rey upset against minnows Ibiza last time out.

He has now recorded seven goals in his last 11 appearances across all competitions, with form being found at the right time now that Luis Suarez has been ruled out through injury.

Griezmann believes there is even more to come from him, with the World Cup winner determined to deliver on expectation in Catalunya.

He told La Liga Channel on DAZN: "It's a pride thing, I'm very happy to be at Barcelona. My father is very happy to see his son playing at Barcelona.

“I want to write the history of this club. I have to work to do it, I have to work to be important for this club.”

Griezmann added on his ambition: "I hope to improve both in goals and assists. I'm adapting, trying to learn as much about the tactics as possible.

“I feel very good, physically and mentally. I really want to work. I really want to improve.”

Working alongside six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi on a daily basis should aid that cause, with Griezmann full of praise for the South American superstar.

He said: “Leo is the strongest player in the world and it's nice to share the pitch with him.

“I try to understand his movements and move well when he has the ball to have a better connection.”

Griezmann has netted 11 times in total for Barcelona across his debut campaign and intends to make his time at Camp Nou even more memorable than the five productive years he spent at Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old added on his time in the Spanish capital: “The fans, Cholo Simeone, team-mates, it was a beautiful experience, at the moment the best of my career.

“Now I'm at Barcelona, the best club in the world. It's a new challenge, game and a new style, that's why I'm settling in little by little.

“I think we have to compete in all competitions, try to win everything.”

Barcelona, who are now working under the guidance of Quique Setien, are back on top of the Liga table on goal difference over arch-rivals Real Madrid while also looking to chase down Copa del Rey and Champions League glory.