Greenwood has ‘tricks up his sleeve' at Man Utd as teenager takes lessons from Cavani

The 19-year-old forward admits he has to tweak his game to stay one step ahead of opponents, with an experienced team-mate aiding that cause

Mason Greenwood is aware that he needs to have 'tricks up his sleeve' in order to remain one step ahead of Premier League opponents, with the Manchester United youngster looking to take important lessons from Edinson Cavani.

At 19 years of age, a highly-rated product of the Old Trafford academy system is still learning his trade among the senior ranks.

He has made positive progress so far, with 17 goals to his name last season and another three in the current campaign.

More teams

The expectation is that Greenwood will eventually be moved into a central striking berth, but for now he is being asked to operate in a wide attacking role.

His pace and finishing ability is still being put to good use on the flanks, but rivals are learning how to contain the obvious threat he poses and that means the youngster has to try and stay one step ahead of the game.

Greenwood told United’s official website: “I am happy and playing games at United, which is everything I wanted to do as a kid.

“I just want to get back on the scoresheet and get involved in more goals, really. People are picking up on some of the stuff I did last season, so I have got to mix up my game and obviously keep working hard in training. I know Ole and the lads have got my back to help me on that.

“It is all about improvement. You have always got to come up with new things because teams will start watching you, like we do with video analysis and stuff like that, so you have always got to have a few tricks up your sleeve.”

Along with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was a predatory frontman in his day, Greenwood has the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to take inspiration from at United.

The Red Devils have also added experienced Uruguayan striker Cavani to their ranks for 2020-21, with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli star another of those that can pass on important nuggets of advice.

“Anyone can learn from him, whether it is a young player or an older player,” Greenwood added.

Article continues below

“He has just come here and set an example, really. I like the things he does so I obviously pick up on the little things he does.

“I watch him in training and always have an eye on him, to see what movements he does, so I can add it to my game. So it is a big benefit that he is here at the club I think.

“You can see the two goals he scored against Southampton were just unbelievable. It was stuff he has been doing for 10 to 15 years at PSG and at Napoli as well, so he is a good footballer.”