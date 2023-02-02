Mason Greenwood listed as first-team player on Man Utd's website but it remains unclear if suspension has now been dropped

Mason Greenwood's profile is appearing in the men's first-team section of Manchester United's website, but it is unclear if he is still suspended.

Greenwood's profile appears among the list of forwards in the men's first-team squad section of the official United website, following the news that all charges against him had been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 and had been charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, before being arrested again for breaching conditions of his bail. A trial date had been set for November 2023, before the case was dismissed.

He was indefinitely suspended by United following his initial arrest, but the club are yet to issue a statement clarifying their position regarding Greenwood.

Man Utd

With United yet to provide a comment on the situation, there is confusion over whether or not he is able to play football again.

As Greenwood is 21 years old, and was born in October 2001, he qualifies as an Under-21 player and doesn't have to be registered as part of the 25-man squad.

Premier League rules state: "Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

"Each player is assigned a squad number, which they wear during Premier League matches.

"For the 2022-23 campaign Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2001."

Erik ten Hag is due to address the media in a press conference on Friday, ahead of side's clash with Crystal Palace, where he is likely to be asked about Greenwood and the club's position.

Regarding the criminal charges being dropped, a statement from Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Head of Public Protection for Greater Manchester Police, reads: "Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday 2 February 2023), been discontinued by the CPS.

"Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

"The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

"I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

"An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.

"If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help."