'If Chelsea had Benzema, they'd have scored eight' - Green lauds Mendy for clean sheets in run to UCL final

The ex-England international has split loyalties as to the Blues No 1 role, but respects the £22 million stopper after his recent impact

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green believes Edouard Mendy's importance has only grown during their Champions League run this season, as his old side struggle to convert their chances.

With Chelsea having missed a host of opportunities in the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, the 29-year-old summer signing from Rennes was forced into several big saves against Zinedine Zidane's men.

Ultimately, the Blues got a 2-0 win to reach the upcoming final against Manchester City on Saturday. With Mendy a minor injury doubt ahead of the final, Green believes that Tuchel will want him back to execute a defensively solid tactical approach in Porto.

What he said?

"If it is a game with a lot of goals, I fancy Man City but with fewer goals then Chelsea come into it," Green told Goal.

"Chelsea create chances but it is about them not taking their chances. It is the same week in, week out.

"Crystal Palace is the only time since Tuchel came in where they were pretty efficient. It has been about two goals maximum or 1-0 wins. They played Real Madrid, and if Benzema was playing for Chelsea, they would win by eight goals in that match.

"It is not just one individual. At the weekend, Mason Mount missed a few. If they score that goal, Chelsea can win it but in a six-goal thriller, it would be City."

Green trained alongside Kepa in the 2018-19 season at Chelsea and built a strong bond with the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Still, he understands the value that Mendy has brought after achieving an astounding eight clean sheets in 11 Champions League matches this season.

"Mendy has been great and he and Thiago Silva have brought a lot which helps give the team an element of control in the game," Green added. "Mendy has a dominating stature and he is positive in the goal, he comes for all the balls and can dictate the play.

"That's something that the team has thrived off, but Kepa has stuck in there, playing well when he has played under Tuchel. I think he has benefited from that element of control that has come with Tuchel.

"He has had his clean sheets, got through to the FA Cup final after playing in every round and beating Man City. He will have good memories of facing City if he plays, but I am sure they will be hoping Mendy is back after the good season that he has had.

"Kepa is there and can play against City. I would be sound with him in, I am happy he has got over some of the criticism."

What is Green doing now?

After achieving international status with England during impressive spells at Norwich City, West Ham and Queen's Park Rangers, Green ended his career at his boyhood club Chelsea.

He is now is working as a pundit, including with the EFL where he played in three Championship play-off finals. Ahead of the Champions League final, Swansea City will face Brentford to earn promotion to the Premier League, which brings back memories for Green.

"I played in three, lost one in a penalty shootout," he added when announcing Smart Energy GB is partnering with the EFL.

"I was very young in that one in my first season as a first-team goalkeeper, I looked around the dressing room and saw the senior professionals feel like they missed their chance.

"Sometimes time stands still in those games like when at QPR, Bobby Zamora's goal goes in, our only shot on target. Those games, you realise, change lives so much. It isn't a cup final and about the medal, but you change contracts, people's jobs and exposure in the media."

Former England international Rob Green and legendary striker Dean Windass are helping football fans around Great Britain take control of their energy spending while also encouraging everyone to do their bit to help upgrade our outdated energy system by getting a smart meter – paving the way for smarter homes and more integration of renewables like wind and solar.