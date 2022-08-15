'Great' Doucoure lauded by Guehi ahead of Crystal Palace trip to Liverpool in Premier League

The Eagles new midfielder will probably feature as Patrick Vieira's charges play the Reds on Monday night at Anfield

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has lauded the inclusion of Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure to the team, stating he is a great player who 'brings fearlessness'.

The 22-year-old was signed weeks ago by the London charges after an impressive and consistent campaign with League 1 side Lens.

In the 2021/22 season, he featured 34 times for the French outfit, scoring once and providing four assists.

He made his debut for the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5 but could not help his team from falling 2-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League. However, he had already made an impression as the English defender reveals.

"Cheick is a great player, I am pretty sure that we are going to see the best of him in a Palace shirt," Guehi said as quoted by the club's official website.

"He brings calmness to the team, good composure on the ball, and fearlessness and tenacity on the ball. Hopefully, we will continue to see that throughout the season."

When joining Palace, the youngster was confident coach Patrick Vieira would help him become a better player.

"What I want him to [teach] me is what I’m missing in my game so far. I want him to teach me a lot of things, to reach the highest level. He has been a really important factor in me signing for Palace," the West African had stated.

"He told me 'I'm going to make you better. I know your game, I've known it for a while, so I know what you need'. I think that with him I'm going to work well.

"My game is not perfect yet. I know that I have to work. With humility, work and the club I think I’m going to reach the top level to succeed in the Premier League."

Doucoure is expected to feature as Crystal Palace make a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on Monday night.