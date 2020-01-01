'Grealish would do very well at Man Utd' - Aston Villa star tipped to make Old Trafford move

Emile Heskey thinks that the 24-year-old could slot in alongside Bruno Fernandes and offer the Red Devils another driving force in midfield

Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey believes that Jack Grealish would do well at Manchester United, should the midfielder leave to join the Red Devils in the summer.

Grealish has been Villa's most important player this season, standing out head and shoulders above his team-mates for the Birmingham-based side as they battle to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Dean Smith's outfit sit second bottom with the second-worst goal difference in the English top flight and will need a significant turnaround in their remaining fixtures if they are to escape the drop.

Grealish, however, could well remain in the Premier League even if his team do not, with the midfielder having already given the green light over a possible switch to Old Trafford.

Giving his thoughts on the 24-year-old's situation, ex-England man Heskey told GentingBet: “There is every chance that Jack Grealish will join Man Utd in the summer. I don’t think that Jack will be at Villa come the end of the season.

“I played with him when I was at Villa, he was only a young lad, he used to come and train with us – he was a phenomenal player even then and he has gone from strength to strength. He’s taken everything on his shoulders at a young age.

“He’s a very young captain but has been very positive with it. He’s stayed at Villa a lot longer than a lot of people would have thought he would, so full credit to him. Villa will now get a decent fee for him and he’ll go on and make a stellar career.”

He added: “I think [he] would do well at Man Utd. He’s a commanding midfielder and the kind that they’ve missed recently. They have it now in [Bruno] Fernandes but having another one alongside him who could drive from the midfield – that’s Jack all over.

“But Jack can play in several different positions. He would do very well at Man Utd.”

Grealish's talent is unquestionable, and when asked where he ranks among Villa's greatest, Heskey was effusive in his praise.

“Jack is up there on the list of Aston Villa’s greatest players,” he said. “He’s a local lad that has come through to captain his club at a very young age.

“He brought them up in to the Premier League and has been the mainstay, he hasn’t left when he could have, and be a commanding figure throughout – he’s got to be up there with the best of them.”